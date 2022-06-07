United Natural Foods Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $67 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $48 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $7.24 billion from $6.63 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $67 Mln. vs. $48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.24 Bln vs. $6.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 - $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $28.8 - $29.1 Bln

