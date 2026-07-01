United Natural Foods' President Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points

The president sold 10,000 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $516,000.

This transaction represented 16.46% of Mark Bushway’s direct holdings, reducing his direct stake from 61,119 to 51,119 shares.

The sale was executed entirely from direct ownership, with no indirect holdings involved post-transaction.

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President Sells 10,000 Shares for $515,600

North America's leading natural foods distributor reported a sale amid ongoing portfolio rebalancing, SEC filings reveal.

On June 23, Mark Bushway, President and CEO, reported the sale of 10,000 shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $515,600 Post-transaction shares (direct) 51,119 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($51.56); post-transaction value based on June 23 market close ($51.48).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to prior sales by Mark Bushway?

This 10,000-share sale is in line with Bushway’s previous open-market sale of 13,700 shares in February 2025, with both transactions representing roughly 16%-18% of available direct holdings at the time, reflecting a methodical reduction in position size as ownership capacity declines.

This 10,000-share sale is in line with Bushway’s previous open-market sale of 13,700 shares in February 2025, with both transactions representing roughly 16%-18% of available direct holdings at the time, reflecting a methodical reduction in position size as ownership capacity declines. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction?

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were reported in this filing, and Bushway holds no indirect or option-based positions post-transaction.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were reported in this filing, and Bushway holds no indirect or option-based positions post-transaction. Does the sale indicate a change in selling cadence or a shift in strategy?

Sell frequency and trade size remain consistent with Bushway’s historical pattern, with recent transactions sized in proportion to remaining share capacity, suggesting the activity reflects ongoing portfolio rebalancing rather than a change in strategy or sentiment.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $31.2 billion Net income (TTM) -$37.0 million

Company snapshot

United Natural Foods is a food distributor in North America, leveraging scale and a diverse product mix to serve both conventional and specialty markets. The company combines broad distribution capabilities with proprietary brands and integrated retail operations.

Offers a portfolio of natural, organic, and conventional groceries, fresh produce, perishable and frozen foods, nutritional supplements, snacks, and non-food items; also manages proprietary brands such as Woodstock, Blue Marble Brands, and Field Day.

Operates through wholesale and retail divisions, generating revenue by distributing products to retailers and foodservice operators, as well as through direct sales at company-owned stores and value-added professional services for retail partners.

Serves a diverse customer base, including major retail chains, independent grocers, specialty "supernatural" markets, foodservice providers, e-commerce platforms, and military commissaries across the United States and Canada.

What this transaction means for investors

While investors shouldn’t make decisions solely based on insider sales, they should take notice in this case. That’s because this was a significant sale from the CEO. I suggest keeping an eye on the company’s results and whether other insiders also make significant stock sales.

CEO Bushway’s sale of 10,000 shares represented over 16% of his holdings. Importantly, these did not come as part of a 10b5-1 trading plan, which sets terms ahead of time. Rather, these were outright sales.

Still, the share sales come during a strong performance for the stock. The shares gained 115.8% over the last year, through June 26. That trounced the average small-cap stock, with the Russell 2000 index returning 40.3% during this time.

The transaction comes on the heels of United Natural Foods reporting third-quarter results. Sales, adjusted for certain items, were essentially flat compared to a year ago.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends United Natural Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.