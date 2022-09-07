United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shareholders are still up 279% over 3 years despite pulling back 4.6% in the past week

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) share price is 279% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 4.6% over a week. But note that the broader market is down 2.3% since last week, and this may have impacted United Natural Foods' share price.

Although United Natural Foods has shed US$120m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

United Natural Foods became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:UNFI Earnings Per Share Growth September 7th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on United Natural Foods' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that United Natural Foods shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 16% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand United Natural Foods better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - United Natural Foods has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

United Natural Foods is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

