United Natural Foods Initiates FY26 Adj. EPS Above Estimates; Stock Up 5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting underlying business momentum and continued strategy execution.

For the year, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.00 to $0.80 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $2.30 per share on net sales between $31.6 billion and $32.0 billion.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.42 per share on net sales of $32.72 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.