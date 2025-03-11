UNITED NATURAL FOODS Earnings Results: $UNFI Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED NATURAL FOODS ($UNFI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $8,158,000,000, beating estimates of $8,114,703,330 by $43,296,670.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS Insider Trading Activity

UNITED NATURAL FOODS insiders have traded $UNFI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIELLE BENEDICT (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,202 shares for an estimated $499,711 .

. MARK BUSHWAY (President, Natural & CSCO) sold 13,700 shares for an estimated $438,400

UNITED NATURAL FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of UNITED NATURAL FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

