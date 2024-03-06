News & Insights

Markets
UNFI

United Natural Foods Drops On Q2 Sales Miss, Decreased Sales Outlook

March 06, 2024 — 10:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) are falling more than 10 percent Wednesday morning after its sales in the second-quarter fell short of analysts' view. The company also lowered its full-year sales outlook.

Sales for the second quarter were $7.78 billion, lower than $7.82 billion in the same period last year. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting sales of $7.87 billion.

The company posted a loss of $15 million or $0.25 per share for the quarter, compared with a profit of $19 million or $0.31 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported earnings of $4 million or $0.07 per share. The consensus estimate was for $0.01 loss per share.

For the full year, sales are expected between $30.5 billion and $31.0 billion, down from the prior guidance of $30.9 billion - $31.5 billion. The Street is looking for sales of $31.01 billion.

UNFI is at $13.31 currently. It has traded in the range of $12.88 - $30.77 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.