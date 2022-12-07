Markets
UNFI

United Natural Foods Declines 11% As Q1 Earnings Drop, Below Estimates

December 07, 2022 — 10:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) are falling more than 11% Wednesday morning after the company's first-quarter earnings missed analysts' view.

Profit for the first quarter declined to $66 million or $1.07 per share from $76 million or $1.25 per share in the same quarter a yer ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.13 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.15 per share.

Net sales increased 7.6% year-on-year to $7.5 billion. The consensus estimate stood at $7.48 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects full-year net sales to be in the range of $29.8 billion-$30.4 billion.

Adjustd EPS for the year is expected between $4.85-$5.15.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.04 per hare on revenue of $30.17 billion for the year.

UNFI is at $40.28 currently. It has traded in the range of $32.90-$57.89 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNFI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.