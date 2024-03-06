United Natural Foods CFO John Howard To Leave, Giorgio Tarditi Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), a chain of premium grocery stores, Wednesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, John Howard is set to leave.

He will be replaced by Giorgio Tarditi, effective April 15.

Tarditi has spent more than 26 years at GE where he was the CFO of GE Healthcare Japan, and many other GE divisions.

In pre-market activity, United Natural Foods shares are trading at $15, up 0.87% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.