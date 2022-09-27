United Natural Foods Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $39 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $43 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $7.27 billion from $6.74 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

