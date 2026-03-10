United Natural Foods Boosts FY25 Outlook; Swings To Net Profit In Q2

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.80 to $1.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.70 per share on net sales between $31.0 billion and $31.4 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.00 to $0.80 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.50 to $2.30 per share on net sales between $31.6 billion and $32.0 billion.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $20 million or $0.31 per share, compared to a net loss of $3 million or $0.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.62 per share, compared to $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 0.4 percent to $7.95 billion from $8.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, UNFI is trading on the NYSE at $38.42, down $0.38 or 0.98 percent.

