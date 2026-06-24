Is United Natural Foods' AI Strategy Fueling Profit Expansion?

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced supply-chain technologies to improve efficiency and support profitability. As the company modernizes its operations, technology-driven productivity gains are emerging as an important contributor to earnings expansion.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, United Natural Foods continued rolling out next-generation supply-chain tools and lean operating practices across its network. These efforts helped improve fill rates, on-time deliveries and overall productivity, making the business more efficient. The company also reduced operating expenses by nearly 7% year over year, while operating expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased 40 basis points. Management credited technology-enabled productivity gains and ongoing supply-chain optimization efforts for much of the improvement in operating efficiency.



These efforts are increasingly translating into stronger profitability. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.6% year over year to $183 million in the quarter, despite sales pressure from optimization actions and the wind-down of certain project-based work. Management noted that productivity initiatives delivered benefits faster than expected, allowing some savings to be realized earlier than planned.



Technology is becoming a central part of United Natural Foods' strategy to improve efficiency and manage costs. Beyond supply-chain planning, the company has expanded its use of Samsara, an AI-powered fleet management platform. Year to date through the fiscal third quarter, AI-driven route optimization and driver coaching helped improve on-time deliveries by more than 4% while reducing average miles driven per delivery by nearly 5%, enhancing both service levels and transportation efficiency.



Notably, United Natural Foods plans to continue investing in technology and supply-chain capabilities even as profitability improves. The company’s latest results indicate that AI-driven tools and broader operational modernization efforts are playing an increasingly important role in enhancing efficiency and supporting earnings growth.

United Natural Foods’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 4.5% in the past month, significantly outperforming the industry, the broader Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index, which declined 1.6%, 2.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

UNFI Stock's Past Month Performance



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Is UNFI a Value Play Stock?

United Natural Foods currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 17.13, which is up from the industry average of 13.59 and the sector average of 16.47. This valuation places the stock at a noticeable premium relative to comparable peers and the sector overall.

UNFI P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Other Stocks to Consider

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. At present, CHEF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Chefs' Warehouse’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Chefs' Warehouse delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR develops, produces and sells sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Darling Ingredients delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 12.3% and 588.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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