UNFI

United Natural Foods Affirms FY24 Outlook For Adj. Per Share Results, Net Sales - Update

December 06, 2023 — 07:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) reaffirmed its adjusted per share results and net sales guidance for the full-year 2024, while slashing reported loss per share outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects a loss in a range of $2.02 to $0.76 per share, compared to the prior forecast for a loss in the range of $1.86 to $0.60 per share.

However, the company continues to projects adjusted results between a loss of $0.88 per share and earnings of $0.38 per share, on net sales between $30.9 billion and $31.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.11 per share on net sales of $31.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

