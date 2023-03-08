Markets
UNFI

United Natural Falls On Lower Profit, Reduced Outlook

March 08, 2023 — 10:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) shares are falling more than 28 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a fall in second-quarter profit and revised down outlook for the full year 2023.

For the quarter, the company reported a profit of $19 million or $0.31 per share, down from $66 million or $1.08 per share in the prior year.

For fiscal 2023, the company reduced its outlook midpoint by 53 percent to $90-$142 million from the previous outlook range of $247-$266 million. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be down 28 percent in a range of $3.05-$3.90 per share.

Currently, shares are at $29.41, down 28.20 percent from the previous close of $40.96 on a volume of 2,014,476.

