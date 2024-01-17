United Microelectronics (UMC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Microelectronics Corp (Symbol: UMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.73, changing hands as low as $7.46 per share. United Microelectronics Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.71 per share, with $8.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.54.

