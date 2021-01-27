United Microelectronics Q4 Profit Soars - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported Wednesday fourth-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent that soared to NT$11.20 billion or US$393 million, from NT$3.84 billion or US$135 million in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings per share also surged to NT$0.92 from NT$0.33 in the same quarter last year. Earnings per ADS for the quarter were US$0.162, sharply higher than US$0.058 a year ago.

Operating revenues for the quarter grew 8.2 percent to NT$45.30 billion or US$1.59 billion, from NT$41.85 billion or US$1.47 billion in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company anticipates wafer shipments to increase approximately 2 percent sequentially.

