United Microelectronics Q3 Profit Soars - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported Thursday third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent that soared to NT$9.11 billion or US$313 million, from NT$2.93 billion or US$101 million last year.

Earnings per share also surged to NT$0.75 from NT$0.25 in the same quarter last year. Earnings per ADS for the quarter were US$0.129, sharply higher than US$0.043 a year ago.

Operating revenues for the quarter grew 18.9 percent to NT$44.87 billion or US$1.54 billion, from NT$37.74 billion or US$1.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company anticipates wafer shipments to increase 1 to 2 percent sequentially.

