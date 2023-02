(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, on Monday reported a decline in sales for the month of January.

For the month of January, the company reported sales of NT$19.589 billion, compared with NT$20.472 billion, recorded for the same period of 2022.

