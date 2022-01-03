United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed at $11.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

United Microelectronics Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.07 billion, up 30.28% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Microelectronics Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Microelectronics Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.68, so we one might conclude that United Microelectronics Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UMC has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.