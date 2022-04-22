United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed the most recent trading day at $7.91, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Microelectronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 73.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.23 billion, up 35.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.94% and +20.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.7% higher. United Microelectronics Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, United Microelectronics Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.15.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.