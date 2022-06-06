United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed at $8.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Microelectronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, United Microelectronics Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.32 billion, up 26.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $9.21 billion, which would represent changes of +51.81% and +20.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. United Microelectronics Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, United Microelectronics Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.39, which means United Microelectronics Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

