United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed at $6.56, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Microelectronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.32 billion, up 26.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $9.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.81% and +20.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Microelectronics Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, United Microelectronics Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.11.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

