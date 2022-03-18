United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed the most recent trading day at $9.48, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.16% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.7% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Microelectronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, United Microelectronics Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion, up 35.11% from the year-ago period.

UMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.12% and +20.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Microelectronics Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, United Microelectronics Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.09.

Also, we should mention that UMC has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

