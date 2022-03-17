United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed at $9.41, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Microelectronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.23 billion, up 35.11% from the year-ago period.

UMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.12% and +20.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Microelectronics Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note United Microelectronics Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.67.

Meanwhile, UMC's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

