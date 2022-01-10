United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.14, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

United Microelectronics Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.07 billion, up 30.28% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Microelectronics Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Microelectronics Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.49.

We can also see that UMC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

