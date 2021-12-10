United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.33, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Microelectronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.07 billion, up 30.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $7.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +92.86% and +28.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Microelectronics Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note United Microelectronics Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.67, so we one might conclude that United Microelectronics Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, UMC's PEG ratio is currently 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

