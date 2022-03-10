United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) closed at $9.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.27% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.41% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Microelectronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 73.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.23 billion, up 35.11% from the year-ago period.

UMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.12% and +20.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Microelectronics Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, United Microelectronics Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.49.

Also, we should mention that UMC has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

