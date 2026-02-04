United Microelectronics Corporation - Depositary Receipt (UMC) Price Target Increased by 26.39% to 10.22

The average one-year price target for United Microelectronics Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:UMC) has been revised to $10.22 / share. This is an increase of 26.39% from the prior estimate of $8.08 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.22 to a high of $11.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.71% from the latest reported closing price of $9.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Microelectronics Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMC is 0.08%, an increase of 19.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.84% to 157,005K shares. The put/call ratio of UMC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 11,448K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,348K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 13.79% over the last quarter.

SOXL - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares holds 7,915K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,757K shares , representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,389K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,044K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 74.80% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,636K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,767K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 6,221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,403K shares , representing a decrease of 35.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 27.88% over the last quarter.

