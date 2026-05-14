United Microelectronics Corporation - Depositary Receipt (UMC) Price Target Increased by 16.62% to 12.03

The average one-year price target for United Microelectronics Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:UMC) has been revised to $12.03 / share. This is an increase of 16.62% from the prior estimate of $10.32 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.30 to a high of $18.47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.43% from the latest reported closing price of $15.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Microelectronics Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMC is 0.03%, an increase of 58.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.65% to 177,960K shares. The put/call ratio of UMC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 9,464K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing an increase of 89.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 94.81% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,988K shares.

UBS Group holds 8,175K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,570K shares , representing an increase of 44.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 64.70% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 8,124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares , representing an increase of 71.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 249.20% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 6,478K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,221K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 15.01% over the last quarter.

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