Markets
UMC

United Microelectronics Aug. Net Sales Up 26.6% YoY - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) said, for the month of August 2021, net sales were NT$18.79 billion compared to NT$14.84 billion, prior year, an increase of 26.60 percent.

For the Jan.-Aug. period, net sales were NT$135.16 billion compared to NT$116.99 billion, previous year, an increase of 15.53 percent.

Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, UMC is a global semiconductor foundry company. It provides IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular