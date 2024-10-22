News & Insights

United Micro Prepares for Q3 Financial Unveiling

October 22, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

United Micro (UMC) has released an update.

United Micro is set to unveil its Q3 2024 financial and operating results during an online investor conference on October 30, 2024. The same day, the company’s board will convene to discuss and approve the consolidated financial report for the quarter. This dual announcement could impact investor sentiment and stock performance.

