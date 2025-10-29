United Micro Electronics Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - United Micro Electronics Corp. (UMC) will host a conference call at 5:00 AM ET on October 29, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.umc.com/en/Download/quarterly_results/QuarterlyResultsDetail/2025/2025Q3

To listen to the call, dial +1 866 212 5567 (US) or +886 2 3396 1191 (International), Access Code 3308029#.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.