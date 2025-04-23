United Micro Electronics Q1 Net Income Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - United Micro Electronics Corp. (UMC) reported first-quarter net income to shareholders of parent of NT$7.78 billion, down 25.6% from last year. Earnings per ordinary share was NT$0.62 compared to NT$0.84. First quarter revenue was NT$57.86 billion, up 5.9% from a year ago.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said: Our results in the first quarter were in line with previous guidance, with flattish wafer shipments and the one-time pricing adjustment at the beginning of the year to reflect market conditions."

