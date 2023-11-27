United Micro Electronics - ADR (UMC) Price Target Increased by 9.47% to 8.17

The average one-year price target for United Micro Electronics - ADR (NYSE:UMC) has been revised to 8.17 / share. This is an increase of 9.47% from the prior estimate of 7.46 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.37 to a high of 9.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.66% from the latest reported closing price of 7.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Micro Electronics - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMC is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 136,333K shares. The put/call ratio of UMC is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 11,677K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,672K shares, representing an increase of 42.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 62.53% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,290K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,768K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,830K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares, representing an increase of 47.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 53.95% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 7,531K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,351K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 4.07% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,504K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares, representing an increase of 26.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 2.49% over the last quarter.

