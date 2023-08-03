United Micro Electronics - ADR (UMC) Price Target Decreased by 8.32% to 7.87

The average one-year price target for United Micro Electronics - ADR (NYSE:UMC) has been revised to 7.87 / share. This is an decrease of 8.32% from the prior estimate of 8.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.11 to a high of 8.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.77% from the latest reported closing price of 7.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Micro Electronics - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMC is 0.17%, an increase of 41.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 133,376K shares. The put/call ratio of UMC is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 13,219K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,487K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 42.77% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,768K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,287K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,012K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 26.36% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,534K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 40.30% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 6,311K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,268K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 1.48% over the last quarter.

