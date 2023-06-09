United Micro Electronics - ADR (UMC) Declares $0.59 Dividend

United Micro Electronics - ADR said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.59 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 27, 2023 will receive the payment on July 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.51%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 5.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Micro Electronics - ADR. This is a decrease of 182 owner(s) or 39.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMC is 0.17%, a decrease of 18.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.96% to 132,684K shares. The put/call ratio of UMC is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.57% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Micro Electronics - ADR is 8.58. The forecasts range from a low of 7.72 to a high of $9.62. The average price target represents an increase of 1.57% from its latest reported closing price of 8.45.

The projected annual revenue for United Micro Electronics - ADR is 258,797MM, a decrease of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 13,219K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,487K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 42.77% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,768K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,464K shares, representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 5.04% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,287K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,012K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 26.36% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,534K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 40.30% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 6,311K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,268K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMC by 1.48% over the last quarter.

