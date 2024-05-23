United Micro Announces Capital Reduction

United Micro (UMC) has released an update.

United Micro has announced a capital reduction through the cancellation of shares, effective as of May 7, 2024. This slight reduction in paid-in capital and shares outstanding does not affect the book value per share, which remains at NT$30.16. The company has indicated that there are no plans for share replacement operations or new issues following this capital reduction.

