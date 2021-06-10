United may split major jet order between Boeing, Airbus -sources

June 10 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O is in talks to place a multibillion-dollar order for single-aisle jets to be potentially split between Boeing and European rival Airbus, industry sources said.

If confirmed, the deal is expected to include more than 100 of Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX 8 and dozens of the slightly larger Airbus AIR.PA A321neo, they said, asking not to be identified.

None of the parties agreed to comment. The potential Boeing order was first reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Radhika Anilkumar, Kanishka Singh; editing by Jason Neely)

