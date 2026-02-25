United Maritime (USEA) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for United Maritime (NasdaqCM:USEA) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.99% from the latest reported closing price of $2.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Maritime. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USEA is 0.00%, an increase of 118.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 127.87% to 312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 82K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 82.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USEA by 413.56% over the last quarter.

Angeles Wealth Management holds 77K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 75K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 86.45%.

Colony Group holds 41K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 19K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USEA by 8.40% over the last quarter.

