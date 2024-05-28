News & Insights

United Maritime Shows Strong Q1 Growth, Pays Dividends

May 28, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

United Maritime Corp. (USEA) has released an update.

United Maritime Corp. announced an improvement in financial performance for Q1 2024, with net revenues of $10.6 million, a significant increase from $2.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share and highlighted a total of $11.4 million in dividends paid since November 2022. Notably, United Maritime has completed strategic vessel transactions, including the profitable sale of a 2010-built vessel and the acquisition of a more efficient 2016-built vessel, positioning the fleet for a positive market outlook.

