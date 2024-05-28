United Maritime Shows Strong Q1 Growth, Pays Dividends

United Maritime Corp. (USEA) has released an update.

United Maritime Corp. announced an improvement in financial performance for Q1 2024, with net revenues of $10.6 million, a significant increase from $2.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share and highlighted a total of $11.4 million in dividends paid since November 2022. Notably, United Maritime has completed strategic vessel transactions, including the profitable sale of a 2010-built vessel and the acquisition of a more efficient 2016-built vessel, positioning the fleet for a positive market outlook.

For further insights into USEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.