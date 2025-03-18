UNITED MARITIME Earnings Results: $USEA Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED MARITIME ($USEA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.42 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $10,830,000, beating estimates of $9,690,000 by $1,140,000.
UNITED MARITIME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of UNITED MARITIME stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 78,281 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,426
- UBS GROUP AG added 27,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,921
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 25,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,938
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 22,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,777
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 18,117 shares (+100.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,342
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 17,384 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,074
- MARINER, LLC added 10,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,303
