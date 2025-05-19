United Maritime Corporation to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 22, 2025

United Maritime Corporation will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 22, 2025, before market opening.

United Maritime Corporation will announce its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, before the New York market opens on May 22, 2025. The company, which operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels, primarily engages in worldwide seaborne transportation services. After selling the M/V Gloriuship, the fleet will consist of two Capesize, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax vessels with a total cargo capacity of 750,758 dwt. Incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and based in Glyfada, Greece, United's shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker "USEA." The press release also discusses forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial outlook, potential risks, and market conditions that may impact performance.

Potential Positives

United Maritime Corporation is set to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.



The company is actively managing its fleet, with a clear plan to optimize its capacity through the sale of the M/V Gloriuship, which may contribute to improved operational efficiency.



United Maritime Corporation's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market, providing a platform for liquidity and exposure to potential investors.



The forward-looking statements in the release highlight the company's proactive approach in addressing future market trends and shareholder returns, which may instill confidence among investors.

Potential Negatives

The impending sale of the M/V Gloriuship will reduce the company's operating fleet size and cargo carrying capacity, which may negatively impact operational efficiency and revenue potential.

The forward-looking statements contain numerous risk factors, indicating significant uncertainty surrounding the company's future performance and potential for negative outcomes.

The press release does not provide any insights into the company's financial health or performance prior to the upcoming earnings release, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and preparedness.

FAQ

When will United Maritime Corporation release its Q1 2025 financial results?

United Maritime Corporation will release its Q1 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 22, 2025, before market open in New York.

What does United Maritime Corporation specialize in?

United Maritime Corporation specializes in worldwide seaborne transportation services with a focus on dry bulk vessel operations.

How many vessels does United Maritime operate?

United Maritime operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels, including Capesize, Kamsarmax, and Panamax types.

What stock exchange does United Maritime Corporation trade on?

United Maritime Corporation's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “USEA”.

Where are the corporate offices of United Maritime located?

The executive offices of United Maritime Corporation are located in Glyfada, Greece.

Earnings Release: Thursday, May 22, 2025, Before Market Open in New York







GLYFADA, Greece, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or “United”) (NASDAQ: USEA), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prior to the open of the market in New York on Thursday, May 22, 2025.







About United Maritime Corporation







United Maritime Corporation is an international shipping company specializing in worldwide seaborne transportation services. The Company operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels, comprising three Capesize, two Kamsarmax and three Panamax vessels, with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 922,072 dwt. Upon the completion of the sale of the M/V Gloriuship, the Company’s operating fleet will consist of two Capesize, two Kamsarmax and three Panamax vessels, with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 750,758 dwt.





The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “USEA”.





Please visit the Company’s website at:



www.unitedmaritime.gr



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including with respect to the declaration of dividends, market trends and shareholder returns. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, impacts of litigation, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; broader market impacts arising from trade disputes or war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between Israel and Hamas and related hostilities in the region and between Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of pandemics (including COVID-19), including their effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







For further information please contact:







United Investor Relations





Tel: +30 213 0181 522





E-mail:



ir@usea.gr







Capital Link, Inc.





Paul Lampoutis





230 Park Avenue Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel: (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



usea@capitallink.com





