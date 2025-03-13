United Maritime Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 18, 2025

United Maritime Corporation will release its Q4 2024 earnings on March 18, 2025, followed by a conference call.

$USEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $USEA stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GLYFADA, Greece, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or “United”) (NASDAQ: USEA), announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, prior to the open of the market in New York on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.





United’s senior management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time.







Audio Webcast:







There will be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit the Investors section of our



website



. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, following this



link



.







Conference Call Details:







Participants have the option to register for the call using the following



link



. You can use any number from the list or add your phone number and let the system call you right away.







About United Maritime Corporation







United Maritime Corporation is an international shipping company specializing in worldwide seaborne transportation services. The Company operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels, comprising three Capesize, two Kamsarmax and three Panamax vessels, with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 922,072 dwt. Upon the completion of the sale of the M/V Gloriuship, the Company’s operating fleet will consist of two Capesize, two Kamsarmax and three Panamax vessels, with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 750,758 dwt.





The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “USEA”.





Please visit the Company’s website at:



www.unitedmaritime.gr



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including with respect to the share repurchases, market trends and shareholder returns. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, impacts of litigation, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; broader market impacts arising from trade disputes or war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between Israel and Hamas or Iran and between Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of pandemics (including COVID-19), including their effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







For further information please contact:







United Investor Relations





Tel: +30 213 0181 522





E-mail:



ir@usea.gr







Capital Link, Inc.





Paul Lampoutis





230 Park Avenue Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel: (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



usea@capitallink.com





