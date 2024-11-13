News & Insights

United Maritime Corp. Strengthens Leadership and Audit Oversight

November 13, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

United Maritime Corp. (USEA) has released an update.

United Maritime Corporation has successfully re-elected Stavros Gyftakis and Dimitrios Kostopoulos as Class B Directors, and ratified Ernst & Young (Hellas) as their independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 2024. These decisions, made at their recent annual shareholders’ meeting, aim to strengthen the company’s governance and financial oversight.

USEA

