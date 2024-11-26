News & Insights

United Maritime Corp. Announces Q3 2024 Results

November 26, 2024

United Maritime Corp. ( (USEA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information United Maritime Corp. presented to its investors.

United Maritime Corporation is an international shipping company based in Glyfada, Greece, specializing in seaborne transportation with a fleet of dry bulk vessels. The company recently announced its third-quarter and nine-month financial results for 2024, revealing a net loss despite maintaining steady revenues. United Maritime Corporation’s key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2024 include net revenues of $11.6 million, a net loss of $0.9 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million. The company has continued to prioritize shareholder returns, declaring a cash dividend of $0.075 per share, and has engaged in strategic fleet enhancements and capital management initiatives. Looking ahead, United Maritime Corporation remains focused on sustaining growth through strategic investments and fleet diversification, aiming to capitalize on favorable market conditions in the dry bulk sector.

