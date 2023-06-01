United Malt Grp (UMG) Price Target Increased by 6.65% to 4.90

The average one-year price target for United Malt Grp (UMG) has been revised to 4.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.65% from the prior estimate of 4.60 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.44 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.05% from the latest reported closing price of 4.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Malt Grp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMG is 0.08%, an increase of 26.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 24,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,438K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,588K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,025K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 24.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,827K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,383K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 8.51% over the last quarter.

