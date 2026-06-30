United Launches First U.S. Nonstop Flights to Cartagena From Two Hubs

United Airlines UAL announced the launch of new nonstop flights from Houston Intercontinental Airport (“IAH”) and Washington Dulles International Airport (“IAD”) to Cartagena, Colombia, effective Dec. 17, 2026, subject to government approval. With this move, United will become the first U.S. airline to offer nonstop service on both routes, further expanding its international network in Latin America.

The new services will operate year round with four weekly flights from each hub, using Boeing 737 aircraft. The expansion adds Cartagena as United's third destination in Colombia, complementing its existing operations to Bogotá and Medellín, where the airline has maintained a presence for more than 30 years.

The new routes are expected to strengthen United's connectivity across North America by linking Cartagena to more than 70 destinations through its Houston and Washington Dulles hubs. The expansion also reinforces the airline's leadership in Latin America, where it already offers the largest network from Texas and the Washington, D.C., region.

Alongside network expansion, United continues to enhance its customer offering by deploying aircraft equipped with seatback entertainment screens, Bluetooth connectivity and larger overhead bins. The airline also plans to introduce free Starlink Wi-Fi for MileagePlus members, underscoring its focus on improving the travel experience while supporting long-term international growth.

UAL’s Share Price Performance

UAL’s shares have gained 68.9% over the past year compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 43.3% growth.



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UAL’s Zacks Rank

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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