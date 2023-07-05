UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01 (HKEX:3933) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 6.91

The average one-year price target for UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01 (HKEX:3933) has been revised to 6.91 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 6.54 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.72 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from the latest reported closing price of 6.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3933 is 0.05%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.59% to 107,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 11,766K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,066K shares, representing an increase of 14.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 50.53% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 11,310K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,352K shares, representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 27.50% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 8,536K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,918K shares, representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 36.64% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,184K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,646K shares, representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 33.65% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 6,838K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

