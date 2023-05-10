UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01 (HKEX:3933) Price Target Increased by 12.61% to 6.54

The average one-year price target for UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01 (HKEX:3933) has been revised to 6.54 / share. This is an increase of 12.61% from the prior estimate of 5.81 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.72 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.71% from the latest reported closing price of 6.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3933 is 0.05%, an increase of 29.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.85% to 104,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 10,066K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,554K shares, representing an increase of 34.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 106.71% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 9,352K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,486K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 30.71% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 8,536K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,918K shares, representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 36.64% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,646K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,376K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 38.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,844K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,956K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 32.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.