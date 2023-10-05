UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01 (HKEX:3933) Price Target Increased by 12.36% to 8.42

The average one-year price target for UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01 (HKEX:3933) has been revised to 8.42 / share. This is an increase of 12.36% from the prior estimate of 7.50 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.34 to a high of 11.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.69% from the latest reported closing price of 7.61 / share.

UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01 Maintains 4.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.99%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in UNITED LABORATORIES INTERNATIO HKD.01. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3933 is 0.07%, an increase of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.72% to 112,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 11,766K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 11,160K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,310K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 17.44% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 11,142K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,536K shares, representing an increase of 23.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 69.83% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,260K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3933 by 0.19% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 6,838K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

