United Is Making It Easier for Families to Sit Together for Free

United Airlines is making it easier for families to sit together for free. Some airlines sell economy airline tickets at a lower price, but charge additional seat selection fees. This can make it challenging for families with kids to ensure they'll all be seated together unless they're willing to spend more money. However, United recently announced a seating policy change that will help families save money.

The DOT asked airlines to implement policy changes

Many parents have complained about being unable to sit with their children without being forced to pay additional fees. Last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) called on U.S. airlines to update their policies to ensure children could be seated next to accompanying adults at no extra cost. United listened. On Feb. 20, the airline announced its new family seating policy, which will make it easier for families to fly together.

What this news means for parents with young kids

United's revised policy allows children under age 12 to sit next to an adult in their party at no extra cost. The airline's brand-new seat map feature makes this change possible. United's updated seat map tool will show available adjacent seats during the booking process.

Available free economy seats will be shown at time of booking. If needed, complimentary upgrades will be made available for preferred seats. If seats aren't available before travel, United will allow customers to switch to a flight to the same destination with adjacent seats available in the same cabin. Customers won't be charged a difference in fare price for this convenience.

Customers with children under 12 will immediately see more adjacent seat options when booking tickets. However, the complete policy change will begin in early March.

While this policy change applies to economy fare tickets (including Basic Economy), United Polaris®, United First Class®, and Economy Plus® remain separate products and are excluded from the family seating policy.

This is likely welcome news for parents with children. Travel is already expensive enough -- families shouldn't have to pay more money to sit together on a flight. This new policy could help families save money on extra fees and improve their flight experience.

Beware of extra fees charged by airlines

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for airline passengers to be charged extra fees during the checkout process. Travelers should take additional time to review all airline ticket terms when booking to ensure they understand all potential extra costs.

Airline fees can add up quickly. In addition to seat selection fees, some airlines may charge baggage fees, depending on the ticket type purchased. If you're not careful, you could spend more than you plan the next time you take a trip. That's why it's essential to review all terms.

The right credit card can help travelers save money on travel costs. Some airline credit cards include extra benefits like free bag perks. You can also earn valuable rewards when you spend money with your card. Credit card perks can improve your travel experience and make travel cheaper. If you're not loyal to one airline, travel rewards credit cards may be a better fit.

